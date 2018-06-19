Bacon Brothers Hit Delmar Hall Tonight

Kevin and Michael Bacon have played together in the Bacon Brothers since 1995. But they've played music almost all of their lives. At 69, Michael is ten years older than his award-winning actor bro, Kevin. Michael is the main songwriter in the duo. The Bacon Brothers have released eight albums containing a lot of original songs. Kevin is the main singer and yes, he can carry a tune. I think their style is best described as jazzy country rock.

