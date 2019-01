Today (1/29) from 4 to 5pm, you can go to McDonald's and add two half-pieces of bacon to anything on the menu for free. They're calling it the Bacon Hour. How about a Filet-O-Fish with bacon, or, McNuggets with bacon? Have you ever wondered what a vanilla shake with bacon would taste like?

McDonald's is rolling out bacon cheese fries and Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with bacon. So, Bacon Hour is to make sure we take notice.