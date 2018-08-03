BATTLE OF THE SLICES - The Perfect Event for Pizza Lovers

STL pizza lovers will have a unique opportunity to taste ALL styles of pizza in one place - Battle of the Slices. The Boulevard in Richmond Heights is the place on Thursday, August 16th when St Louis' pizza chefs present their prized pizza by the slice. Admission is just $25 and there's $35 VIP available that will land you "first in line."

Find out more here https://kezk.radio.com/events/battle-slices