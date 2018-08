Remember when beards weren't trendy? They've been back in style for over 10 years now, and their hairy popularity just keeps growing. According to a study in the Business Insider, razor sales are down 5% just in the past year. The razor industry believes the best chance of bouncing back is to wait it out. Beards can't stay popular forever, can they?

In the pic, the dude is applying beard oil. So, what in the heck is beard oil?