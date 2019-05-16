Becky Plays at Busch Tonight

St Louis' Becky Sauerbrunn is an Olympic gold medalist and a FIFA Women's World Cup champion. But it's got to be a special thrill to play in front of family and friends at Busch Stadium. Sauerbrunn (Ladue H.S.) will play center back for the U.S. Women's National Soccer team tonight as they take on New Zealand. The match is one of three games the team is playing warming up for World Cup competition. Last week they beat South Africa 3 - 0.

The pic is from a recent training session at Banc of California Stadium.