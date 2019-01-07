Bee Venom Face Mask?
January 7, 2019
I saw this yesterday at the Southampton Target. So, could a bee venom face mask be good for you, or are you asking for trouble? I Googled it, and it turns out that bee venom is natural botox. It can create a tighter and smoother complexion by the creation of collagen. And, there's nothing painful about its use as a face mask. It just sounds like it!
Here is a few other benefits of bee venom:
- Bee venom therapy (BVT) has been used since ancient Greece to help relieve pain from rheumatoid arthritis.
- Heal wounds.
- Helps with allergies.
- Treat immune and neurologic conditions.
- Regulate thyroid function.
- Reduce gingivitis and plaque.
- Serve as a multivitamin.
Who knew right?!