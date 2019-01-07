Bee Venom Face Mask?

January 7, 2019
I saw this yesterday at the Southampton Target.  So, could a bee venom face mask be good for you, or are you asking for trouble?  I Googled it, and it turns out that bee venom is natural botox.  It can create a tighter and smoother complexion by the creation of collagen.  And, there's nothing painful about its use as a face mask.  It just sounds like it! 

Here is a few other benefits of bee venom: 

  • Bee venom therapy (BVT) has been used since ancient Greece to help relieve pain from rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Heal wounds.
  • Helps with allergies.
  • Treat immune and neurologic conditions.
  • Regulate thyroid function.
  • Reduce gingivitis and plaque.
  • Serve as a multivitamin.

Who knew right?! 

