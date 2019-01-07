I saw this yesterday at the Southampton Target. So, could a bee venom face mask be good for you, or are you asking for trouble? I Googled it, and it turns out that bee venom is natural botox. It can create a tighter and smoother complexion by the creation of collagen. And, there's nothing painful about its use as a face mask. It just sounds like it!

Here is a few other benefits of bee venom:

Bee venom therapy (BVT) has been used since ancient Greece to help relieve pain from rheumatoid arthritis.

Heal wounds.

Helps with allergies.

Treat immune and neurologic conditions.

Regulate thyroid function.

Reduce gingivitis and plaque.

Serve as a multivitamin.

Who knew right?!