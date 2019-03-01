Beer Before Wine, or Vice Versa?

Have you ever heard that if you drink beer before wine, you won't have a bad hangover, but if you drink wine before beer, then watch out? Well, it just doesn't matter. According to a new study in the New York Times, the order you drink different things doesn't have any effect on your hangover.

The researchers didn't test the other drink order saying, "Beer before liquor, never been sicker... liquor before beer, you're in the clear." But I'm thinkin' that one's also bogus.

So what does help you predict how bad your hangover is going to be? It's how drunk you feel. Duh!