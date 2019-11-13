Are You a Strong Person?

Here are the top ten signs you are a strong person according to a survey in OnePoll.

1. Being able to admit when you're wrong.

2. Having a positive attitude.

3. Being honest, even when it's tough.

4. Speaking up when you think someone's being unfair.

5. Standing up for other people who are being mistreated.

6. Apologizing when you're wrong.

7. Being supportive.

8. Being able to ask for help when you need it.

9. Putting your problems aside to help others.

10. Being patient.

More signs of strength that didn't make the top ten include being committed to your family, not giving in to peer pressure, and the ability to forgive people.