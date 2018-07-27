Best of the 21st Century

According to Billboard.com, the "100 Greatest Music Videos of the 21st Century" is topped by "Bad Romance" from Lady Gaga. Beyonce has two videos in the top ten. Here's the list.

1. "Bad Romance", Lady Gaga, 2009

2. "Work It", Missy Elliott, 2002

3. "Untitled (How Does It Feel?)", D'Angelo, 2000

4. "Formation", Beyounce, 2016

5. "Hey Ya", Outkast, 2003

6. "We Found Love", Rihanna and Calvin Harris, 2011

7. "Toxic", Britney Spears, 2004

8. "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Beyonce, 2008

9. "Weapon of Choice", Fatboy Slim, 2000

10. "This Is America", Childish Gambino, 2018