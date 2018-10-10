Best Acting by Musicians in Movies

Billboard.com put together a list of the best acting performances by musicians in movies coinciding with the release of "A Star is Born" starring Lady Gaga. There were three rules to be eligible. First, the artist had to be well-known for music before they acted. So, that eliminated Jamie Foxx, Lindsey Lohan and Jennifer Lopez. Next, the artist couldn't be playing themselves. So that excluded The Beatles, Alice Cooper and The Spice Girls. Finaly, only one performance per musician/actor could be included. Here's the top ten.

1. Cher, "Moonstruck", 1987

2. Barbra Streisand, "The Way We Were", 1973

3. Ice Cube, "Boyz N the Hood", 1991

4. Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born", 2018

5. Judy Garland, "The Wizard of Oz", 1939

6. Madonna, "A League of Their Own", 1992

7. Prince, "Purple Rain", 1984

8. Jennifer Hudson, "Dreamgirls", 2006

9. Dolly Parton, "9 to 5", 1980

10. Justin Timberlake, "The Social Network", 2010