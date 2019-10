"Forbes" has published a list of the best horror movies of the past 20 years. They had to be live-action movies that got theatrical releases. Here's the top ten.

1. "Hereditary"

2. "The Witch"

3. "Sinister"

4. "The Wailing"

5. "The Babadook"

6. "Get Out"

7. "[REC]"

8. "Frailty"

9. "The Conjuring"

10. "Dawn of the Dead"

You can find the Top 50 at Forbes.com.