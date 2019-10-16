20 Best Movie Soundtracks Ever

Pitchfork recently released their favorite 20 movie soundracks of all time. The soundtracks are mostly collections of songs by multiple artists. They're doing a separate list for movie scores later.

1. "Super Fly", 1972

2. "Purple Rain", 1984

3. "Trainspotting", 1996

4. "The Harder They Come", 1972

5. "2001: A Space Odyssey", 1968

6. "Do the Right Thing", 1989

7. "Lost in Translation", 2003

8. "Rushmore", 1998

9. "Help", 1965

10. "Pulp Fiction", 1994

11. "Repo Man", 1984

12. "Velvet Goldmine", 1998

13. "Friday", 1999

14. "Apocalypse Now", 1979

15. "20th Century Women", 2016

16. "Boogie Nights", 1997

17. "The Sheltering Sky", 1990

18. "Love Jones", 1997

19. "This Is Spinal Tap", 1984

20. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", 2000

In the pic, the late Curtis Mayfield plays the guitar in 1972. Mayfield produced the "Super Fly" soundtrack.