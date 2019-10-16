20 Best Movie Soundtracks Ever
Pitchfork recently released their favorite 20 movie soundracks of all time. The soundtracks are mostly collections of songs by multiple artists. They're doing a separate list for movie scores later.
1. "Super Fly", 1972
2. "Purple Rain", 1984
3. "Trainspotting", 1996
4. "The Harder They Come", 1972
5. "2001: A Space Odyssey", 1968
6. "Do the Right Thing", 1989
7. "Lost in Translation", 2003
8. "Rushmore", 1998
9. "Help", 1965
10. "Pulp Fiction", 1994
11. "Repo Man", 1984
12. "Velvet Goldmine", 1998
13. "Friday", 1999
14. "Apocalypse Now", 1979
15. "20th Century Women", 2016
16. "Boogie Nights", 1997
17. "The Sheltering Sky", 1990
18. "Love Jones", 1997
19. "This Is Spinal Tap", 1984
20. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", 2000
In the pic, the late Curtis Mayfield plays the guitar in 1972. Mayfield produced the "Super Fly" soundtrack.