Saul Goodman is just one of the names Bob Odenkirk's character uses in AMC's "Better Call Saul" which is back tonight for the Season 4 premiere. What is he going to do now that Chuck is dead? But is he really dead? Will Slippin' Jimmy reappear? How many "Breaking Bad" characters will be popping up? I have so many questions. Guess I'll just have to watch TV tonight because yes, I love this show!.