Better Late Than Never!

Tyler Bozak (21) scored the game-winner for the Blues with 2:05 remaining in the third period last night in Winnipeg. He seems to be saying, "Put THAT in your Molson, Jets' fans!" Earlier in the period, David Perron tied the game for his first Blues' goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2012.

Game two is tomorrow night (4/12) at 8:30 in Winnipeg. The Blues return to Enterprise Center Sunday night for a 6:30 faceoff.

Here's the 2019 playoffs scoop. https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/playoffs