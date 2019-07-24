Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeks Big Responders

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouir has launched Big Responders, a new recruitment drive aimed at adding first-response professionals to its ranks of one-to-one youth mentors. Big Responders will focus on reaching firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and other emergency responders ready to support our community in and out of uniform. President and CEO Becky Hatter says, "Big Responders will allow us to recruit more mentors, creating more meaningful relationships between young people and community, and open up the possibility for more unique experiences. To learn more about Big Responders and becoming involved, contact Director of Volunteer recruitment, Linda Robinson at 314 633-0024. To become a sponsor of Big Responders, contact Becky Hatter at 314 361-5900.

You can also learn more here: https://www.bbbsemo.org/

Listen for my interview with Becky on Sunday, August 4th at 6am on The Metro Show.