Biggest Female Heroes in Film

DirecTV asked 1,000 people to name the Most Iconic Female Protagonist in Film and Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" won. If you limit it to movies of the new millenium, the most popular female hero is Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games." That's why Jennifer Lawrence is pictured above. "The Hunger Games" series of films established Lawrence as the highest-grossing action heroine of all time.

The top ten are:

1. Dorothy Gale, "The Wizard of Oz"

2. Princess Leia, "Star Wars"

3. Ripley, "Alien"

4. Katniss Everdeen, "The Hunger Games"

5. Diana Prince, "Wonder Woman"

6. Lara Croft, "Tomb Raider"

7. Scarlett O'Hara, "Gone with the Wind"

8. Alice, "Alice in Wonderland"

9. Hermione Granger, "Harry Potter"

10. Fa Mulan, "Mulan"