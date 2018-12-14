Bikes for Tykes Starts Today

Join me and U.S. Marines this afternoon (12/14) starting at 3 for Bikes for Tykes at Gravois Bluffs in Fenton. We'll be collecting new bicycles, helmets and new, unwrapped toys in the parking lot of the old H H Gregg location near Lowes just off of 141. If the bike you're donating needs to be assembled, that's OK. We can do that. The Marines will also be accepting cash donations. Every kid needs a bike, and this is a great way to help make that happen. Bikes for Tykes will continue for 48 hours ending at 3p Sunday. Please come by!