Blues at the Arch tonight features Belleville native Big Mike Aquirre. The 38-year-old singer/guitarist is finishing up his debut album of original music, so you'll probably hear a portion of it tonight. Johnny Rawls will bring his soul blues to the stage tonight as well. The free show is at the north end of the Gateway Arch grounds near the Eads Bridge.

