The St Louis Cardinals are calling it the One Nation Blues Watch Party. Busch Stadium gates will open at 5:30 tomorrow night for game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tickets are $20 and will be available starting at 2p today (6/11) here: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/specials/watch-party

In the pic, game 3 between the Blues and Bruins was shown at Busch during a Cards/Cubs rain delay June 1st.

LET'S GO BLUES!