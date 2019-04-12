The Blues Can Use Your Help Sunday

You Can Be Part of a Light Show

April 12, 2019
Van Lorenz
The St Louis Blues don't need you to "skate up" for Sunday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.  But they could use your help to ensure an awesome pregame light show!  Be in your seat by 6:15 to take part.  You'll find a special wristband that's been digitally synced to your seat.  You'll also find a Ryan O'Reilly rally towel to complete your part in the show. 

LET'S GO BLUES!

