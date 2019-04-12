The Blues Can Use Your Help Sunday

The St Louis Blues don't need you to "skate up" for Sunday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But they could use your help to ensure an awesome pregame light show! Be in your seat by 6:15 to take part. You'll find a special wristband that's been digitally synced to your seat. You'll also find a Ryan O'Reilly rally towel to complete your part in the show.

Here's more: https://www.nhl.com/blues/news/blues-fans-asked-to-play-key-role-in-game...

LET'S GO BLUES!