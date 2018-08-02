Blues IceBreaker Coming August 26 to Ballpark Village

Are you ready for some hockey? The St Louis Blues IceBreaker 2018 is happening Sunday, August 26th at Ballpark Village. Doors open at 5p and it's free of charge. Colton Parayko (pictured above) wil be on hand as will new Blues Ryan O'Reilly and Chad Johnson. Also making appearances will be Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, Head Coach Mike Yeo and Blues' legend Bob Plager. The club will unveil its new third jersey and limited quantities will be available for purchase.

IceBreaker 2018 will begin with music from the Charles Glenn Band on the Fox Sports Midwest stage at 5. Broadcasters John Kelly and Chris Kerber take the stage at 6. For more information https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/ice-breaker