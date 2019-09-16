Blues Open Preseason Tonight

The St Louis Blues didn't get much of an offseason. But I don't think they mind too much. They won the Stanley Cup on June 12th, and will open their preseason schedule of games tonight in Dallas. Blues' center Robby Fabbri came to training camp with one less tooth than he had last season, and it wasn't because of a game-related hit. During the team's victory parade on Market Street, Blues' defenseman Joel Edmundson (6'4", 215 lbs) leaped into Fabbri's arms... and face! The result was that Fabbri now looks more like a hockey player. Here's more:

https://www.nhl.com/blues/news/the-story-behind-fabbris-missing-tooth/c-...

The pic is from game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center.