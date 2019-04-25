Blues Open Round 2 Tonight at Enterprise Center

The Towel Man Wouldn't Miss It

April 25, 2019
Van Lorenz
USA Today Images

The puck drops at 8:30 tonight as our St Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in the first game of round 2 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.  The Bud Light Happy Hour starts at 6:30 in the Anheuser Busch Biergarten just inside the Ford Entrance at Enterprise Center. 

In the pic, fans including the Towel Man celebrate left winger Jaden Schwartz's hat trick in the last game against the Winnipeg Jets. 

