The Blues may have lost last night, but no one is taking down their Let's Go Blues signs. It's not over. Have faith. The Blues have been a very good road team during the playoffs. Yes, it would've been nice had they won the Stanley Cup at Enterprise Center. But winning it in Boston would be just fine with me. I think it'd also be just fine with the fans who own the house in the picture. It's on Leona in the Holly Hills neighborhood.

LET'S GO BLUES!