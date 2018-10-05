Blues Rally Tomorrow at Enterprise Center

The pic is from the 3rd period of last night's season-opening loss to the Jets. New St Louis Blues' forward Ryan O'Reilly and Captain Alex Pietrangelo are discussing Saturday's Blues rally. Alex is probably telling Ryan to "Get here early".

The Blue Carpet Pregame Rally starts at 3p tomorrow (10/6) outside of Enterprise Center. That 80's Band will turn it up at 3:30, and the blue carpet will be rolled out at 4. You'll have the chance to greet Blues players as they arrive for their game against the Chicago Blackhawks. There will probably be some Chicago fans on hand. So, buy them a beer as you describe how the Blues will beat the Hawks. At 5:30, doors will open and the party will continue at the Anheuser Busch Biergarten inside the 14th St entrance. Joe Metzka will perform until the puck drops at 7.

LET'S GO BLUES!