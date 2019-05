The Blues' David Perron needs to have a big game tonight, as do his fellow wearers of the 'Note. A win at Boston's TD Garden would mean the Blues would return to Saturday night's game in St Louis with the Stanley Cup Final series tied at a game apiece. I can't even imagine what the atmosphere would be like at Enterprise Center were that to happen. The puck drops at 7 tonight.

LET'S GO BLUES!