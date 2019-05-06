Blues' Win Sets Up Game 7 at Enterprise Center

The St Louis Blues' 4 - 1 victory yesterday at Dallas means an electric atmosphere will be evident tomorrow night (5/7) at Enterprise Center. The winner advances to the Western Conference Final, a round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that the Blues haven't reached since the 2015-16 season. The puck drops at 7 tomorrow night and tickets remain available. https://www.nhl.com/blues/tickets

Blues' left winger David Perron (57) scored the winning goal yesterday. He's pictured with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27).

LET'S GO BLUES!