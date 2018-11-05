"Bohemian Rhapsody" Wins Despite Lukewarm Reviews

It didn't get great reviews, but that didn't stop "Bohemian Rhapsody" from winning weekend box office receipts. The movie about Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury took in over $50 million. It was the second biggest start ever for a music biopic behind "Straight Outta Compton".

I didn't have a chance to see it as I was helping my wife recover from surgery, but I'll check it out soon. As a teenager in the 70s, I saw Queen at Kiel Auditorium. The lights, special effects and Freddie's frequent costume changes made it the first concert I could truly describe as a show. It was stunning.

The pic is Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.