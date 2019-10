Boo at the Zoo is kid-friendly fun happening tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 at Forest Park's world famous St Louis Zoo. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and kids 12 and under will receive a treat bag upon exiting. Admission includes the Conservation Carousel, the 4D Theatre featuring "Happy Family", and all of the fun of Boo at the Zoo. For more info: https://www.stlzoo.org/