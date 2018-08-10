Brad/Angelina Situation Getting Ugly

Soon after Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of not paying child support, Brad filed papers saying he's given her $1.3 million in support AND an $8 million loan so she could buy her current house. He also accused her of trying to increase conflict between them. Then, Angelina released a statement saying that a loan is not support. It's a loan and Brad wants her to pay him back with interest. She also said Brad is NOT paying half of the kids' expenses.

During their ten years together, Brad and Angelina had four children. Jolie adopted two other kids prior to their relationship.