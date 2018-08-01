Breakfast Cereal Survey

Does Cinnamon Toast Froot Loops sound interesting? If it does, you are not alone. According to a recent survey, 28% of cereal-eaters combine two types of cereal to make their own custom cereal. The survey also said 51% of cerealists (completely made up word) drink the milk at the bottom of the bowl, 19% throw the milk out, and 27% said it depends on the cereal. I'm shocked by how many people dump the milk in the sink. I'm also shocked that only 36% of respondents add fruit to their cereal. Those people have obviously never tried blueberries with their Cheerios. And how about cereal straight out of the box? 80% of us do it. I can understand that. When you're in a hurry, what else are you going to reach for... potato chips? I don't think so!

Survey results are according to Buzzfeed.