Breakfast Cereal Survey

August 1, 2018
Van Lorenz
Does Cinnamon Toast Froot Loops sound interesting?  If it does, you are not alone.  According to a recent survey, 28% of cereal-eaters combine two types of cereal to make their own custom cereal.  The survey also said 51% of cerealists (completely made up word) drink the milk at the bottom of the bowl, 19% throw the milk out, and 27% said it depends on the cereal.  I'm shocked by how many people dump the milk in the sink.  I'm also shocked that only 36% of respondents add fruit to their cereal.  Those people have obviously never tried blueberries with their Cheerios.  And how about cereal straight out of the box?  80% of us do it.  I can understand that.  When you're in a hurry, what else are you going to reach for... potato chips?  I don't think so!

Survey results are according to Buzzfeed. 

