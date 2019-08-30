To Buy a New Car, or Not

A former car salesman recently got on Reddit and gave two good reasons to buy a new car, and two bad ones.

Bad Reason #1: You want a new car because it's a status symbol. It's an ego thing. But if it'll break your budget, don't do it.

Bad Reason #2: You want new technology like Bluetooth or an mp3 player. But you can add those features to your current car for a lot less.

Good Reason #1: Your current car is breaking down a lot. But if it's paid off, do the math. Estimate how much the repairs might cost over the next year, and compare that to what a new car payment might be.

Good Reason #2: You're worried about safety. Newer cars have more safety features than older ones. This is a reason many people decide to upgrade their ride once they have kids.