To Buy a New Car, or Not

August 30, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

News

A former car salesman recently got on Reddit and gave two good reasons to buy a new car, and two bad ones.

Bad Reason #1:  You want a new car because it's a status symbol.  It's an ego thing.  But if it'll break your budget, don't do it.

Bad Reason #2:  You want new technology like Bluetooth or an mp3 player.  But you can add those features to your current car for a lot less.

Good Reason #1:  Your current car is breaking down a lot.  But if it's paid off, do the math.  Estimate how much the repairs might cost over the next year, and compare that to what a new car payment might be.

Good Reason #2:  You're worried about safety.  Newer cars have more safety features than older ones.  This is a reason many people decide to upgrade their ride once they have kids. 

New car

Trish's Dishes