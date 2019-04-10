In the pic, fans cheer after Cardinal 4 Life Yadier Molina hit a two-run double during the 3rd inning last night at Busch. Molina had a good night with two hits and three RBI which helped the Cards to a 4 - 0 shutout of the Dodgers.

Three of last night's players have top-selling jerseys with Molina's at 5th best, Paul Goldschmidt at 11th, and Dodger Cody Bellinger at 14th. ESPN did a recent ranking of top-selling major league threads with Bryce Harper coming out on top. Here's the top 20:

1. Bryce Harper, Phillies

2. Aaron Judge, Yankees

3. Mookie (I'm also a good bowler) Betts, Red Sox

4. Mike Trout, Angels

5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

6. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

7. Javier Baez, Cubs

8. Christian Yelich, Brewers

9. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

10. Ronald Acuna Jr, Braves

11. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

12. Manny Machado, Padres

13. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners

14. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

15. Kris Bryant, Cubs

16. Jose Altuve, Astros

17. Alex Bregman, Astros

18. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

19. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

20. Freddie Freeman, Braves