Cardinal 4 Life
In the pic, fans cheer after Cardinal 4 Life Yadier Molina hit a two-run double during the 3rd inning last night at Busch. Molina had a good night with two hits and three RBI which helped the Cards to a 4 - 0 shutout of the Dodgers.
Three of last night's players have top-selling jerseys with Molina's at 5th best, Paul Goldschmidt at 11th, and Dodger Cody Bellinger at 14th. ESPN did a recent ranking of top-selling major league threads with Bryce Harper coming out on top. Here's the top 20:
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies
2. Aaron Judge, Yankees
3. Mookie (I'm also a good bowler) Betts, Red Sox
4. Mike Trout, Angels
5. Yadier Molina, Cardinals
6. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
7. Javier Baez, Cubs
8. Christian Yelich, Brewers
9. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
10. Ronald Acuna Jr, Braves
11. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
12. Manny Machado, Padres
13. Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners
14. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
15. Kris Bryant, Cubs
16. Jose Altuve, Astros
17. Alex Bregman, Astros
18. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
19. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
20. Freddie Freeman, Braves