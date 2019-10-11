Game One of NLCS at Busch Stadium Tonight

The St Louis Cardinals return to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2014 tonight (10/11). The Cards will host the Nationals with Miles Mikolas throwing the first pitch at 7:08. It'll be a cold night at Busch Stadium with wind chill temps in the upper 30s. The wind will be blowing out to right field, so perhaps that will benefit left handed hitters like Matt Carpenter and Kolten Wong. More on the game can be found here: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/

Layer up and let's go Cards!

In the pic, Wong celebrates with Carpenter after scoring the winning run in game four of the NLDS at Busch.