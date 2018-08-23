Cardinals Sweep L.A.!

Paul DeJong (12) smacked a 2-run home run late last night and celebrated with Jose Martinez (38), Matt Carpenter (13) and catcher Yadier Molina. The bomb helped the Cardinals do something they haven't done since 2006 - sweep the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Cards won the World Series in 2006. I'm just sayin'.

The Redbirds are still on top of a VERY tight wild-card race. They're off today and start a series in Colorado tomorrow night. The Rockies are reportedly going to add Matt Holliday to their roster in time for Friday night's game.