Cards Clinch Postseaon for First Time Since 2015

St Louis Cardinals' third baseman Tommy Edman knows what time it is. As you know, the Cards' slogan this season is "It's Time to Fly", and Tommy flew home with the go-ahead run yesterday in the 9th inning at Wrigley Field. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove Edman in with a double to left, and the inning started with a pinch hit triple by Jose Martinez. The 3 - 2 come-from-behind win against the Cubs clinched a spot in the postseason for the Redbirds for the first time since 2015. The Cards can win the National League Central Division title this week. They've got three away games versus the Diamondbacks, and the regular season ends with three against the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Postseason tickets are now on sale.

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/

In the pic, Tommy Edman celebrates after scoring in the 9th inning at Wrigley Field yesterday (9/22).