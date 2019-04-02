Carrie Underwood has heard it before... many times. She has spent a lifetime hearing people call her "underwear" instead of Underwood. But now, her four-year-old son Isaiah is in on it. Yesterday she Tweeted, "My own kid just called me "Carefree Underwear" so this is basically elementary school all over again."

She got sympathy from Colton Underwood of "The Bachelor" who commented, "Try 'Cotton Underwear'... elementary school was a rough time for me."

Later, she added, "Glad to know I'm not in this alone."

Carrie is coming to The Lou June 18th with her Cry Pretty Tour at Enterprise Center.