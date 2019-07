Carlos Santana and his Supernatural Now Tour lands at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater tonight (7/12). The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of his incredible album Supernatural. The Doobie Brothers will open the show at 7.

Parking opens at 4pm and gates open at 5:30. Plan to arrive early as there is construction at I-70 and I-270. There are also multiple road closures near MO-141.