Carp Comes Through

St Louis Cardinals' third baseman Matt Carpenter isn't having his best season. But last night's 10th inning home run against the Cubs at Wrigley Field will go on his career highlight reel. Matt's long ball lifted the Cards to a 5-4 win and dropped the Cubs to 4 games back. The Brewers are now in 2nd place in the National League Central Division at 3 games behind the Redbirds with nine games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Postseason tickets are now on sale. For more info, check this out: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals

In the pic, Carpenter celebrates his dramatic homer with 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt.