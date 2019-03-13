Cate Blanchett's Effort to Make Her Kids Vegetarian Goes Wrong

Convincing people to stop eating meat can be hard. My wife has been a vegetarian for over twenty years, but I'm still not ready to give up meat completely. I mean, can you imagine life without bacon? So, I found the following story about Cate Blanchett amusing. Cate told "Interview" magazine, "I was a vegetarian for years when my husband wanted to get pigs. I said, 'I'll get pigs as long as we tell the kids that the sausages and bacon they eat are from our pigs.'

"It was this Machiavellian vegetarian plan that I had for my kids, that they would form this deep connection with the piglets, which were very cute and smelled kind of like smelly people. And then I would tell them that if we eat sausages, they're coming from these pigs. The kids were just totally fine with that and I was horrified. My plan to turn my family vegetarian was a monumental failure."