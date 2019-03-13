Cate Blanchett's Effort to Make Her Kids Vegetarian Goes Wrong

March 13, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

Convincing people to stop eating meat can be hard.  My wife has been a vegetarian for over twenty years, but I'm still not ready to give up meat completely.  I mean, can you imagine life without bacon?  So, I found the following story about Cate Blanchett amusing.  Cate told "Interview" magazine, "I was a vegetarian for years when my husband wanted to get pigs.  I said, 'I'll get pigs as long as we tell the kids that the sausages and bacon they eat are from our pigs.' 

"It was this Machiavellian vegetarian plan that I had for my kids, that they would form this deep connection with the piglets, which were very cute and smelled kind of like smelly people.  And then I would tell them that if we eat sausages, they're coming from these pigs.  The kids were just totally fine with that and I was horrified.  My plan to turn my family vegetarian was a monumental failure."

Tags: 
Cate Blanchett
vegetarian
bacon

Trish's Dishes