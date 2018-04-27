Celebrities Revealed for Undercover Boss Celeb Season

Undercover Boss is back with a brand new twist!

ET reports that the reality series has just announced that its upcoming ninth season will feature celebrities "who go undercover to discover talent that has yet to be recognized and help make their dreams come true."

Frozen star Idina Menzel, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, YouTube star Bethany Mota, and NFL legend Deion Sanders are the celebs who will appear on the upcoming season. Douglas will star in the season premiere, which debuts May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.