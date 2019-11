The Chainsmokers' World War Joy Tour lands at Enterprise Center tonight (11/8). The show starts at 7p and includes performances by 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella. For more info: http://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/the-chainsmokers-1

The pic is Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers performing in New York City on October 16th.