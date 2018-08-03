Is Charlie Sheen Really Broke?

Charlie Sheen has asked a judge to reduce his child support payments becase he claims he can't afford them anymore. According to USA Today, Sheen says he can't find steady work because he's been, quote, "blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry." Charlie shares twin sons with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and two daughters with ex Denise Richards. Sheen is also reportedly past due on his home mortgage and payments for pool and garden maintenance. Pool and garden maintenance? Poor guy.

When I Googled "Charlie Sheen net worth," it came back $20 million. Whether that's accurate or not, I'm thinking he can afford his child support.

In the pic, Charlie is with former Dodger Josh Reddick.