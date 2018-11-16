Check Out Brewery Lights!

It was my pleasure to broadcast yesterday's show from Anheuser Busch Brewery for the lighting of Brewery Lights for the first time this season. The special guest to flip the switch was St Louis Blues icon Bob Plager.

Brewery Lights is a dazzling display of over a million lights and is open Thursday through Sunday from 5p to 10p. The Bud Light Ice Rink is back this year, and there's also a Kids' Zone. Brewery Lights is free with food and drink available for purchase. The potato soup is really good, especially with beer.

You can drive through Brewery Lights Monday through Wednesday from dusk until midnight.

All the details can be found at budweisertours.com.