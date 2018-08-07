Cheryl Shows Proof My Schnucks Rewards App Pays

I do the grocery shopping for my family because my wife Joan is a microbiologist at a local hospital, so, she works long hours. Plus, she does most of the cooking. Actually, she does ALL of the cooking. I make coffee and that about does it for my skills in the kitchen. But my grocery shopping skills have improved dramatically since I got the Schnucks Rewards app on my smartphone. I've never been a very good coupon-cutter but my Schnucks app makes it easy with Schnupons. I just click (clip) on the ones I want and price reductions happen automatically at the register. Hampton Village Schnucks checker-extraordinaire Cheryl is showing me how much money I saved Saturday in the picture. Plus, I earn points (cash) everytime I shop. I love it!