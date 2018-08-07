Cheryl Shows Proof My Schnucks Rewards App Pays

August 7, 2018
Van Lorenz
I do the grocery shopping for my family because my wife Joan is a microbiologist at a local hospital, so, she works long hours.  Plus, she does most of the cooking.  Actually, she does ALL of the cooking.  I make coffee and that about does it for my skills in the kitchen.  But my grocery shopping skills have improved dramatically since I got the Schnucks Rewards app on my smartphone.  I've never been a very good coupon-cutter but my Schnucks app makes it easy with Schnupons.  I just click (clip) on the ones I want and price reductions happen automatically at the register.  Hampton Village Schnucks checker-extraordinaire Cheryl is showing me how much money I saved Saturday in the picture.  Plus, I earn points (cash) everytime I shop.  I love it!

