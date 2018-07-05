Child of the 80s?

I'm sure this is the only time you'll see Stacee Jaxx in a church as Rock of Ages is performed at Southampton Church through this weekend. The production features a five-man band, Gage Seitz as Jaxx, Jacob Bazaillion as Drew and fresh-off-the-bus-from-Kansas Sherrie is played by Leah Loren Kochlanes. If you enjoyed yesterday's Top 400 Songs from the 80s on KEZK as much as I did, you probably need to see Rock of Ages. Southampton Church is on the corner of Macklind and Nottingham in SOHA. It's across the street from Macklind Avenue Deli which was destroyed by fire last night. Fireworks may have been the cause. I've heard the owners plan to rebuild and that is GREAT news for the neighborhood.

Since Kevin is standing in the way, here's a Take Two Productions link: http://www.taketwoproductions.org/rock-of-ages/