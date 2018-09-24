Chris Pratt, Refrigerator Mover

Chris Pratt loves acting, but he craves physical activity on a regular basis. He told the Associated Press, "I'm an actor so I don't have that kine of job I can just shut my mind off and do physical labor. I think that's what I was probably genetically made for, you know? I should be moving refrigerators or something."

Pratt has property on an island off the coast of Washington state. It's where he goes to bike, run and swim in the ocean. He says, "Having something that I can just shut my mind off and do physically every day is good for me."

In the pic, Chris poses with Kurt Russell, who plays Pratt's father in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2".