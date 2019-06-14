Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band in Town Tonight

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will be on stage at Broadway Oyster Bar tonight (6/14) at 9:30, and they'll definitely bring the zydeco. This Louisiana outfit won the 2010 Grammy for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album, so they know what they're doing. You'll have a hard time sitting still. And not coincidentally, Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest kicks off tonight featuring TEN crab dishes! The kitchen is open until 11p.

The pic is Chubby at the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson, Ky. last night.