Clementine's Construction Update

Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is coming to SOHA and I'm SO excited! Last week, there were two walls. This week, we've got four and that means progress! I've been to the Clementine's in Lafayette Square and believe it or not, my favorite selection is on the naughty side of the menu. The B-52 is as outrageously good as the band. If you like Kahlua, you'll have to try it! The third location will open this summer and is on Macklind just south of Murdoch. It's right next to Macklind Avenue Deli.

Like I've mentioned before, the SOHA Clementine's is dangerously close to our house. So, I remain on weight-loss mode as a preemptive measure.