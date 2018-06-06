Clementine's Construction Update #3

The nice weather has meant real progress has been made on the future Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery. Notice there are now interior walls, a partial roof AND doors! The new Clementine's Naughty and Nice will join several other eateries on Macklind in SOHA. These include Macklind Avenue Deli, Lola Jean's Coffee Bean, Russell's on Macklind, the Mack Bar & Grill, and the Copper Pig. I remain in weight loss mode to try to counteract my frequent future visits to Clementine's. They're planning a summer opening, so, stay tuned!